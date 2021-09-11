Trae Young Thrown Out For Interference in WWE SmackDown

The Hawks star was welcomed by an echo of boos during Friday night's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden and was later ejected.

WWE SmackDown had a surprise visitor for the fans in Madison Square Garden, and it wasn't someone Knicks fans were particularly thrilled to see.

Trae Young was welcomed by echoing boos on Friday night when Sami Zayn, sporting a Kevin Knox jersey, teased a special guest ahead of a 10-man tag team match.

But he didn't last long inside MSG. Zayn distracted the ref as Rey Mysterio laid across the ropes. Young started pulling Mysterio on the ropes, but the referee didn't take kindly to the interference, and he promptly threw the Hawks star out.

While his teammates pleaded, the crowd at MSG erupted in cheers as the referee walked him out.

