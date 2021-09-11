CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall star in ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ again

By Sonia Gupta
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall will return to the big screen for ‘Jungle Cruise 2’. Disney has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that after the success of the first film in the roles of Frank Wolff, Dr. Lily Houghton and MacGregor Houghton, who will be part of the project again.

