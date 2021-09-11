Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall star in ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ again

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall. Teaming one of the most charming actors working today and one of the most talented actresses and putting them in a family-friendly Disney movie seems like a no-brainer and it’s strange it hasn’t been done before (that’s a joke; it’s been done millions of times). But there’s a reason studios like to pair likeable actors together; it sometimes takes away from the fact they don’t have an original script or a strong foundation for their film. Such is the case with THE JUNGLE CRUISE, which is based on the popular Disney theme park ride where you get into a boat and your captain makes a lot of bad puns to get the little kids to laugh. Actually, that could describe the movie as well since we even meet up with Frank (Johnson) as he’s giving a boat tour filled with a lot of bad puns.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO