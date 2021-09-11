CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Energy and the Environment Option - Mechanical Engineering BS Option

 7 days ago

More than ever there is an intensive focus on identifying, developing, and effectively utilizing alternative energy systems. The energy and environment option is focused on the contemporary issues facing the fields of energy and the environment and how engineers can best develop modern technologies that are kinder to the environment while providing the energy resources we need. This option is part of the mechanical engineering BS degree.

CleanTechnica

Yet Another New Energy Storage Option For Carbon-Free Grid By 2035

Now that President Joe Biden has thrown down the carbon-free grid gauntlet, a flock of of boo-birds has been circling the Intertubes to argue why the goal year of 2035 is totally unrealistic. So was the invasion of the Capitol Building by an organized mob aiming to murder members of Congress and the Vice President, and that happened just a few months ago, so now anything is possible. More to the point, large scale energy storage is the key that opens the door to full and rapid decarbonization, and a new nickel-hydrogen rechargeable battery is the latest formula to step up to the task.
Aerospace Engineering Option - Mechanical Engineering BS Option

The aerospace engineering option allows for specialized study in all engineering aspects of air- and space-borne vehicles. Aerospace engineering focuses on developing aircraft, spacecraft, and the mechanical systems that make both possible. Also referred to as aeronautical engineering, aerospace engineering deals with designing, building, and testing airborne and space vehicles, from airplanes and helicopters to rockets, missiles, satellites, and spacecraft. This option is part of the mechanical engineering BS degree.
Automotive Engineering Option - Mechanical Engineering BS Option

Modern automotive engineering entails the design of engines and automotive components such as braking, powertrain systems, vehicle dynamics, lighting systems, transmission, and fuel economy. The automotive engineering option offers specialized advanced electives that provide a comprehensive understanding of automotive design and manufacturing, vehicle power plants, dynamics, control systems, and more. This option is part of the mechanical engineering BS degree.
Bioengineering Option - Mechanical Engineering BS Option

Bioengineering is the application of engineering fundamentals to the principles of biology, the life sciences, and the physical sciences. The result is the creation of advanced solutions to some of the most pressing biological challenges, from the environment, agriculture, and genetic engineering, to pharmaceuticals, medicine, and health care. This option is part of the mechanical engineering BS degree.
The Guardian

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’

A challenging combination of food scarcity and climate change-related threats to agriculture are driving calls for a “transformation” in food systems, an economist told environmental journalists this week.  Those issues are expected to be discussed by world leaders at a special United Nations food systems conference Sept. 23 in New York. Channing Arndt, a development economist […] The post Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sourcing Journal

VF Nabs Next-Gen Talent to Power Sustainability Strategy

The parent company of Timberland has tapped an emerging talent to create a capsule collection using zero-waste and upcycling techniques. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RIT names new director of Venture Creations technology business incubator

Rochester Institute of Technology’s Venture Creations technology business incubator has named entrepreneurship expert Johan Klarin as its new director. Klarin began his tenure Sept. 7. Klarin comes to Venture Creations from Columbia University, where he served as manager of the NYSERDA-funded Entrepreneur-in-Residence program, assisting clean-tech startups in New York state....
Dr. Leon Reznik has just been awarded a grant from the US Civilian Research and Development Foundation

Dr. Leon Reznik has just been awarded a grant from the US Civilian Research and Development Foundation. The grant, titled “Security evaluation and improvement of the personal cyberinfrastructure with new tools and education development,” merges cybersecurity research with education. The team will study the human aspects of cybersecurity in mobile and home computing environments, both in the US and Ukraine, and bring this research into the classroom at RIT.
