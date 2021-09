There are few American filmmakers more iconic than Jim Henson. Henson, with his wife Jane, created The Muppets, and he went on to direct or co-direct a number of feature films featuring some of the most sophisticated puppetry techniques in the world, pushing the art forward and creating entertainment that endures three decades after his death. Similarly, it's hard to imagine anyone but David Bowie in the role of Jareth, the Goblin King in Henson's film Labyrinth. The pop culture icon elevated the role, becoming one of the most memorable characters of the 1980s and alternately terrifying or delighting generations of viewers.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO