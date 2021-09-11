CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Sept. 11

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Sept. 11. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset, his office said Friday.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Governor Orders Md. Flags Lowered To Half Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported Thursday morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months.
MARYLAND STATE
myhits106.com

Flags Flown at Half Staff Statewide On Patriot Day Sat. Sept 11th

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Saturday, September 11, Patriot Day, to honor and pay our respects to the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The flag will be lowered to half-staff beginning tonight at midnight and return to full staff at midnight Saturday night.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Baker Orders Flags At Half-Staff Tuesday To Honor Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the day of interment, in honor of Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo USMC, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who passed away on August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
BOSTON, MA
siouxlandnews.com

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Marine Corporal Daegan Page

LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Marine Corporal Daegan Page. Corporal Page, a graduate of Millard South High School, was killed while serving in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. Flags will be flown...
MILITARY
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Marine

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Marine Cpl. Humberto “Bert” A. Sanchez of Logansport. The 22-year-old was killed in the terrorist attack on Aug. 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Ap
betheladvocate.com

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Saturday in Observance of 9/11 Anniversary

Report by Paula Antolini, September 10, 2021, 9:36AM EDT. Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue on Friday and Saturday Nights. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.
NEW HAVEN, CT
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half staff for anniversary of 9/11

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “This year marks a somber milestone of...
DES MOINES, IA
WTHR

Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday for Cpl. Sanchez

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Cpl. Humberto "Bert" A. Sanchez of Logansport. Sanchez died while serving his country during the United States pullout from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. The 22-year-old was killed in...
LOGANSPORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thecomanchechief.com

Flags should be flown at half-staff Saturday, September 11

By a joint resolution approved Dec. 18, 2001 (Public Law 107-89) has designated Sept. 11 of each year as “Patriot Day,” which also directs the flags be lowered to half-staff for the entire day on Sept. 11. On Patriot Day we reaffirm the spirit of patriotism, service and community that...
POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Barber Brothers Who Lost Their Lives in Pearl Harbor Attack

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #131 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Sep. 11, 2021, in honor of the Barber brothers, Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcom J. Barber, Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, and Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber of the United States Navy, who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Barber brothers will be laid to rest with full military honors at Most Precious Blood Cemetery in New London, Wisconsin, on Sept. 11, 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy