Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Sept. 11

Report by Paula Antolini, September 10, 2021, 9:36AM EDT. Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue on Friday and Saturday Nights. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

