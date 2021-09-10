CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lions split opening matches at Kentucky Wesleyan

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuYJf_0bshwPUW00

OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Misssouri Southern volleyball team split its opening matches on Friday in the first day of the Kentucky Wesleyan Invite.

The Lions defeated Lee University 3-0 in the opener before falling to Montevallo 3-0 in the finale. Southern (2-4) was strong in the opener, defeating the Flames (0-1) in straight sets.

CC Pollard led the Lions in the opening set with 16 kills, while Josey Goldberg had seven and Sophie Mader and Kierson Maydew had six each. Brooklynn McCain had 19 digs.

In the finale, Southern ran into a tough-hitting squad in Montevallo (5-2) as the Falcons hit .257 as a team and swept the Lions.

Pollard, again led the Lions, this time with 11 kills. Bonnie Hegarty had eight kills, while Mader dished out 20 assists. McCain had a team-high eight digs.

The Lions will be back at it again on Saturday with a pair of matches against Kentucky Wesleyan at 9 a.m. and West Virginia State at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
thespun.com

College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.
CLEMSON, SC
goredfoxes.com

Volleyball Splits Two Matches on Final Day of Harvard Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – The Marist volleyball team split two games on Saturday, sweeping Merrimack 3-0 in the morning, but falling 0-3 to tournament champion Austin Peay in the afternoon. The Red Foxes closed play at the Harvard Invitational with a 2-1 record, finishing in second place. The team is now...
SPORTS
gustavus.edu

Volleyball Splits Two Matches at Sugar Loaf Tournament

WAVERLY, Iowa – The Gustavus volleyball team competed in their first two road contests at Wartburg in the Sugar Loaf tournament and fell to Wartburg 3-2 before sweeping Milwaukee School of Engineering 3-0. With the split, the Gusties move to 2-1 overall on the season. In the first set the...
Franklin County Free Press

Opening weekend: A split for Raiders

Opening weekend saw the Raiders volleyball team beat New Haven before falling to Ursuline in straight sets Saturday at the Tony Banner Memorial Volleyball Tournament hosted by Clarion University. The Shippensburg University Raiders defeated New Haven in five sets before dropping a straight-set match to Ursuline to conclude a long...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Wesleyan#Wesleyan University#Lions#Lee University#Falcons#Misssouri Southern
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball splits double-header vs. Creighton/ USC

Well, it was a tale of two matches for the Kentucky Volleyball team on Saturday. In games that sandwiched the Kentucky vs. ULM football game, the v-ball ‘Cats dropped their first game of the year and swept the other. Here’s how it all went down. Loss vs. Creighton. Kentucky Volleyball...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Kentucky opens as favorite against Missouri

With Week 1 for the Kentucky Wildcats in the books, we look forward to Week 2 — the game that has been circled in the schedule for months. The Missouri Tigers come to town for one of each team’s most important game of the season. Kentucky is coming off a thrashing of ULM, and Missouri is coming off a close-knit game against Central Michigan.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Watch: Insane Hail Mary! Ends College Football Game

Another week, another crazy Hail Mary! finish during a college football game. Last week, it was Florida State on the losing end of a Hail Mary! attempt by Jacksonville State. The Seminoles lost in absolutely crazy fashion as time expired. This week, it’s Louisiana Tech on the losing end. SMU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Delaware Gazette

Pacers beat Eagles to earn tri-match split

The Delaware Hayes girls volleyball team beat Delaware Christian in four sets to earn a split during Saturday’s non-league tri-match in Delaware. The Pacers won the first two sets by respective scores of 25-18 and 25-12 and, after the Eagles took the third 25-20, won the fourth 25-11 to seal the deal.
DELAWARE, OH
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Soccer Splits Season-Opening Weekend Road Matches

This past Labor Day weekend was no vacation for the Cornell men’s soccer team, as they kicked off their season with a trip to North Carolina. On Saturday, the Red came up short against the NCAA United Soccer Coaches ranked No. 18 Wake Forest University, falling 2-1 in double overtime.
SOCCER
Daily Republic

JC volleyball: Solano solid in splitting matches in Modesto tourney

MODESTO — The Solano Community College volleyball team earned its first sweep of the season after splitting a pair of matches in the Modesto Classic with Falcons coach Darla Williams pleased with the effort in both contests. Solano (2-4) opened with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 win over Porterville with Dani...
MODESTO, CA
ourdavie.com

North, South split volleyball matches

North Davie and South Davie exchanged blows in the first week of the middle school volleyball season. The Wildcats won at South on Aug. 26. After winning at Ellis on Aug. 31, North lost at home to the Tigers on Sept. 2. South lost at home to Summit after taking...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Cougar notes: WNCC volleyball team split matches on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After winning twice on Friday, the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team split matches on Saturday at the Crystal INNvational in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Cougars opened Saturday with a 4-set win over College of Southern Idaho 23-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18, and then fell...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
blackfordathletics.com

Soccer Splits Pair of Matches

The boys soccer team split a couple of matches late last week. The dropped their match at Marion, 8-1. They bounced back on Saturday to defeat Eastern, 8-0, to improve to 2-3 on the season. Nate Limle scored the lone goal for the Bruins against Marion with the assist coming...
SOCCER
Scranton Times

Lions looking forward to physical opener

Nothing about the last season it played was quite normal, and everything played out very differently than it wanted. Yet as the 2021 season dawns, Penn State still seems a bit tired of listening to the same old story about Wisconsin.
FOOTBALL
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
432
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

Comments / 0

Community Policy