Lions split opening matches at Kentucky Wesleyan

OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Misssouri Southern volleyball team split its opening matches on Friday in the first day of the Kentucky Wesleyan Invite.

The Lions defeated Lee University 3-0 in the opener before falling to Montevallo 3-0 in the finale. Southern (2-4) was strong in the opener, defeating the Flames (0-1) in straight sets.

CC Pollard led the Lions in the opening set with 16 kills, while Josey Goldberg had seven and Sophie Mader and Kierson Maydew had six each. Brooklynn McCain had 19 digs.

In the finale, Southern ran into a tough-hitting squad in Montevallo (5-2) as the Falcons hit .257 as a team and swept the Lions.

Pollard, again led the Lions, this time with 11 kills. Bonnie Hegarty had eight kills, while Mader dished out 20 assists. McCain had a team-high eight digs.

The Lions will be back at it again on Saturday with a pair of matches against Kentucky Wesleyan at 9 a.m. and West Virginia State at 1 p.m.