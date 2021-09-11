CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Roster: Matt Beaty Recalled, Billy McKinney Placed On Injured List

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Matt Beaty from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed Billy McKinney on the injured list with a left hip impingement. Beaty returns for a third stint with the Dodgers this season one day after manager Dave Roberts said the club was discussing the possibility on a daily basis. “We’re talking about it. Matt is down there taking at-bats every day, and that’s a good thing,” Roberts said.

