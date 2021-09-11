Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Salt Lake County in northern Utah Southeastern Davis County in northern Utah * Until 745 PM MDT * At 716 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from West Valley City to Bluffdale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Bountiful, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Draper, Riverton, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, Herriman, North Salt Lake, Woods Cross, Bluffdale, Millcreek and Kearns. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 286 and 315. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 113 and 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH