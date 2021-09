Matt James is again looking fresh faced after shaving off his "polarizing" beard. The process, though, was far from easy. Earlier in the week, the former "Bachelor" star made a bet with cryptocurrency company BlockFi, and he agreed to shave his bushy beard if the brand could get 50,000 followers in a day. Well, it did, and the reality TV star made good on his end of the bargain. "A bets a bet," he tweeted. On Sept. 2, the told Pop Culture that it took "three hours" to shave. He also acknowledged that not everyone was thrilled when he debuted the beard. "I've never had something so polarizing on me even when I had dreads," he told the outlet. After showing off his clean-shaven look, his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell clearly approved, joking, "Do you got a girlfriend…"

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO