CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Dog Named Finalist In People Magazine’s ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ Contest

By Chinh Doan
news9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tulsa dog is in the national spotlight after being named a top 10 finalist for People magazine's "World's Cutest Rescue Dog." Aslan, a Chow Chow, is featured in the magazine, and People told News On 6 this is the first time an Oklahoma dog has been a finalist. Gracie Crosslin with Puppy Haven said Aslan was in rough shape after he was abandoned by his owner last fall and wandered to the rescue group's facility.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Pets & Animals
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Dog Food#Tulsa Time#People Magazine#Tulsans
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy