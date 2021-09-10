Tulsa Dog Named Finalist In People Magazine’s ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ Contest

A Tulsa dog is in the national spotlight after being named a top 10 finalist for People magazine's "World's Cutest Rescue Dog." Aslan, a Chow Chow, is featured in the magazine, and People told News On 6 this is the first time an Oklahoma dog has been a finalist. Gracie Crosslin with Puppy Haven said Aslan was in rough shape after he was abandoned by his owner last fall and wandered to the rescue group's facility.