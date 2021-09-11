CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the archives: Man who worked on 91st floor at World Trade Center describes how he survived

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDEO: Richard Anderson, who worked on the 91st floor of Tower 1 of the World Trade Center, describes how he managed to survive the attacks. (story from Sept. 14, 2001)

