From the archives: Man who worked on 91st floor at World Trade Center describes how he survived

Sharon Premoli never stopped thinking about the man who came to her aid when she somehow survived the collapse of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.And that good samaritan, New Yorker Fred Hill, never stopped thinking about her.On the first anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks that killed almost 3,000 people, she sent him a small silver tray from Tiffany and Co, on which were engraved some words from the Talmud. “To save a life is to save the world.”After that, they lost touch, each of them getting on with their lives, and trying like so many to move on, or...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO