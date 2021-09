Roombas and pets don’t necessarily mix. TikTok user Gabrielldennis recently posted about how she came home to find her Roomba vacuum destroyed. She checked out the footage from her dog cameras to see what happened, and found the vacuum got stuck between a cushion and one of the dogs, and latched on to the dog’s tail, causing the dog to jump up in confusion and attempt to run away, dragging it along the wooden floor. The dog then sprints up the stairs, smashing the robot against each step until it detaches from its tail and crashes down to the bottom of the stairs. Gabi shared the hilarious video online, and assured people that her dog was completely unharmed in the incident.

