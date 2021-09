England No 8 Poppy Cleall will make her 100th appearance for Saracens on Saturday when the club take on Loughborough Lightning in the Premier 15s.She will start in the hotly anticipated match at the StoneX Stadium and she is proud to have reached the milestone for the club.Cleall said: “To be able to play in the best league in the world fills me with great pride and I hope we can go out and get the win to keep up our good start to the season.“I’d like to thank all of the fans for their support throughout my whole period...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO