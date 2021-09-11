20 years later: Summit County residents remember 9/11

Prof. Jennifer Talarico was among first to connect 9/11 to flashbulb memory study Twitter. The research done by cognitive psychologist and psychology department head Jennifer Talarico shows that when it comes to remembering events, our memories work more like a jigsaw puzzle than a recording device. The result certainly resembles the picture on the box, but is also slightly different in important ways. Each time you build that puzzle, you construct that image, and it can change over time as pieces get worn, or torn, or lost. Surprisingly, this is true even for important turning points in your life or remembering when you first heard about historic public events.

PSYCHOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO