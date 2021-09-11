CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida deputy relocates swarm of bees after tree crashes into home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICiwN_0bshs51d00

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy used his skills as a beekeeper to relocate thousands of Italian honeybees that became agitated when a tree crashed into a home, authorities said.

David Wiggins of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was recruited after the bees began stinging people near the home, which was located in DeLand, according to a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wiggins was stung about 10 times, “but he barely flinched.” By then, the bees had been angered not only by their hive being damaged, but also from the diesel fuel fumes from a nearby Volusia County Fire Services truck, according to the Facebook post.

Wiggins asked for the fire truck to be moved and then got to work.

Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, went home to put on a full body suit, When he returned, Wiggins attempted to lure the bees toward a hive he brought, according to the Facebook post.

Luring the bees was initially a problem, the sheriff’s office said. Because the tree was shattered, the bees became confused, according to Wiggins. Half the swarm went into the white box, while the rest swarmed to another tree.

Despite the bees being “a little aggressive,” Wiggins said the hive was relocated to a different location.

“How does one (safely) work with disenfranchised honey bees? Very carefully,” the sheriff’s office said. “(Calming them down) will happen the more this beekeeper goes into the hive and is careful not to destroy the honeycomb and brood (baby bees).”

The house was occupied when the tree fell on it, but the resident was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Georgia man drowns at Jacksonville Beach, mayor confirms

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A swimmer has drowned at Jacksonville Beach on Friday according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department were called in to find the man who was reported as a missing swimmer at 6:31 p.m. JBPD enlisted the help of JSO air units and lifeguards but the man was found unresponsive in the water at 7:16 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Brian Laundrie's family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie's parents told them that they haven't seen him since Tuesday....
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Lifestyle
Volusia County, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Deland, FL
Pets & Animals
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Lifestyle
Action News Jax

'Devious licks' videos of damage, thefts bedevil US schools

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kids across the U.S. are posting TikTok videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers and even turf from football fields, bedeviling school administrators seeking to contain the viral internet trend. The “devious licks” challenge that swept social media this week is plaguing...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#War#Swarmed#Italian#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Young motorcyclist killed in hit and run on Arlington Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a fatal hit and run overnight Saturday. Just before 2 a.m., a white 4-door GMC pickup was turning onto Arlington Road from Atlantic Blvd. when the driver failed to yield to traffic causing a motorcyclist to collide with the front end of the truck, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Action News Jax

No arrests in robbery, shooting in Arlington

Jacksonville, FL — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he was shot during a robbery in Arlington. The shooting happened Friday night, around 11 p.m. at the 7200 block of Arlington Expressway, not far from the Regency Mall. Police said the victim did not know...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Cleaning up Jacksonville’s coastline

Jacksonville Beach, FL — Jacksonville Beach was spruced up Saturday morning, thanks to some Fletcher High School students and volunteers. “I got a shoe, a sandal with barnacles covering it. That must mean it was in the ocean for quite a while,” said Fletcher student Gabriel Davis. “I found a...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
63K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy