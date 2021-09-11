CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida deputy relocates swarm of bees after tree crashes into home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy used his skills as a beekeeper to relocate thousands of Italian honeybees that became agitated when a tree crashed into a home, authorities said.

David Wiggins of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was recruited after the bees began stinging people near the home, which was located in DeLand, according to a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wiggins was stung about 10 times, “but he barely flinched.” By then, the bees had been angered not only by their hive being damaged, but also from the diesel fuel fumes from a nearby Volusia County Fire Services truck, according to the Facebook post.

Wiggins asked for the fire truck to be moved and then got to work.

Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, went home to put on a full body suit, When he returned, Wiggins attempted to lure the bees toward a hive he brought, according to the Facebook post.

Luring the bees was initially a problem, the sheriff’s office said. Because the tree was shattered, the bees became confused, according to Wiggins. Half the swarm went into the white box, while the rest swarmed to another tree.

Despite the bees being “a little aggressive,” Wiggins said the hive was relocated to a different location.

“How does one (safely) work with disenfranchised honey bees? Very carefully,” the sheriff’s office said. “(Calming them down) will happen the more this beekeeper goes into the hive and is careful not to destroy the honeycomb and brood (baby bees).”

The house was occupied when the tree fell on it, but the resident was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

