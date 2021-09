A storied rock star manager has died after an accident in his hill top home north of Santa Rosa. Mick Brigden passed away at the age of 73 on September 5th after suffering the accident while digging a grave for the family dog. He was pronounced dead at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Brigden had managed and directed tours for several famous rock bands and acts including the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Humble Pie, and Peter Frampton. However, he was best known for managing solo guitarist Joe Satriani for over three decades. He moved to his home north of Santa Rosa in 2001 and went on to make Owl Ridge cabernet from grapes in his vineyard. Mick is survived by his wife, Julia, his son, Jack, step-daughter Jessica Merz, and grandson David Merz.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO