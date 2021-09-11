Daughter Searches For Stranded Strangers Her Father Helped on 9/11

Wow! What a way to meet the love of your life! Nick and Diane’s love story caught my eye this week on CNN!. They reported that this pair of strangers were on a flight from London to Houston when fate brought them together and they fell in love on 9/11. Nick Marson, a British businessman in his 50s, was flying to Texas for work, while Diane Kirschke, a divorcee who just turned 60, was returning home from a trip. They had no idea what was happening when the captain announced mid-flight that there were “problems in U.S. airspace” and they were being diverted to Newfoundland, Canada.

