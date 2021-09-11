CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter Searches For Stranded Strangers Her Father Helped on 9/11

By Toria Barnhart
 7 days ago
On September 11, 2001, Emilio Martinez was flying home to Denver when the plane was grounded. Hoping to see his family and bring others to theirs, he rented a van and took seven stranded strangers with him.

kiss951.com

These Strangers Fell In Love When 9/11 Diverted Their Flight

Wow! What a way to meet the love of your life! Nick and Diane’s love story caught my eye this week on CNN!. They reported that this pair of strangers were on a flight from London to Houston when fate brought them together and they fell in love on 9/11. Nick Marson, a British businessman in his 50s, was flying to Texas for work, while Diane Kirschke, a divorcee who just turned 60, was returning home from a trip. They had no idea what was happening when the captain announced mid-flight that there were “problems in U.S. airspace” and they were being diverted to Newfoundland, Canada.
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC 15 News

Daughter turns grief of fathers COVID-19 death into helping nonprofit

PHOENIX — After losing her dad to COVID-19, a Valley nurse practitioner turned her frustration and grief into a nonprofit organization to help others facing tough medical decisions. Samantha Casselman is a nurse practitioner, who works with Phoenix Children's hospital. On September 19, 2020, Casselman lost her father, Timothy Reardon,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Progress Index

A Daughter’s Memories of 9/11

My mother was on the 67th floor of the first tower that fell. I was in my office in Petersburg, Virginia. A colleague stuck his head in my office and said a plane hit one of the Twin Towers. I immediately assumed it was a small aircraft accident, and I’m embarrassed to admit it didn’t even cross my mind that my mother worked in one of the towers. I was on deadline for a big project, and I continued working.
PETERSBURG, VA
ABC13 Houston

Houston father reflects on loss of daughter 20 years after 9/11 tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We mark a solemn anniversary this year, 20 years since the 9/11 tragedy that changed life forever. The awful terrorist attacks took the lives of thousands of Americans, and forever disrupted our sense of security in our homeland. But one Houston father who lost his daughter...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

