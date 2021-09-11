CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew Finally Served Court Notice in Epstein-Related Case He's Trying to Dodge

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse, also alleges abuse from deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

it's just me 72
7d ago

why should he have to come to the US to respond to these allegations, when the US don't make Americans that do thing abroad have to go respond to things they do after coming back to American soil?

Mark Condrey
7d ago

What about that young girl being their with grown men? She had the choice to say no. Maybe she was trying to pass herself off as much older. That girl sees Prince Andrew as her financial future!

Laryce Blumer
6d ago

he is not above the law..... he knew what he was doing... the shame lies with him and many more....

