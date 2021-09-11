Prince Andrew Finally Served Court Notice in Epstein-Related Case He's Trying to Dodge
Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse, also alleges abuse from deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.www.newsweek.com
Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse, also alleges abuse from deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.www.newsweek.com
why should he have to come to the US to respond to these allegations, when the US don't make Americans that do thing abroad have to go respond to things they do after coming back to American soil?
What about that young girl being their with grown men? She had the choice to say no. Maybe she was trying to pass herself off as much older. That girl sees Prince Andrew as her financial future!
he is not above the law..... he knew what he was doing... the shame lies with him and many more....
Comments / 18