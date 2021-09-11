Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Casper Mountain; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Southeast Johnson County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Natrona and southeastern Johnson Counties through 745 PM MDT At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Red Wall to 9 miles north of Alcova. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Red Butte and Hole In The Wall around 730 PM MDT. Mills, Beartrap Meadows County Park and Paradise Valley around 735 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Evansville. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 176 and 249. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH