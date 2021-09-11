The new Roomba uses AI to avoid smearing dog poop all over your house

Leave your floors spotless and dust-free with the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Featuring Imprint Smart Mapping technology, it learns, maps, and adapts to your home. It even detects everyday items on the floor—such as cables, socks, and even pet waste to navigate around them. Additionally, the iRobot Roomba j7+ includes PrecisionVision Navigation and a new Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system to identify objects. It’ll then move around them, and should it detect an unknown object, it’ll send a photo of the obstacle the app. So you can tell it to avoid the area or clean around it, which it’ll remember for next time. Moreover, this robot vacuum can anticipate walls and furniture and better cleans around edges. Finally, using Smart Mapping, this gadget learns and records your floor plans, putting you in control of where you want cleaning.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO