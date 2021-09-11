CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The new Roomba uses AI to avoid smearing dog poop all over your house

Fox5 KVVU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Roomba can now identify and avoid any pet "surprises" left on the floor. (Source: IROBOT, FACEBOOK, JESSE NEWTON, USA TODAY, CNET.COM, HASBRO, CNN, Facebook/Jesse Newton via CNN Wire)

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The iRobot Roomba j7+ monitors your floors to avoid wires, pet droppings

How often do you have to rescue your robot vacuum from being stuck in cables and cords? For most people, it’s at least once a week. Sure, you could clean the cords up beforehand, but isn’t it easier to just trust the robot vacuum to avoid the cables? The new Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum with Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence — a mouthful, yes — can do exactly that. This new Roomba is perhaps the smartest model yet, capable of learning specific rooms down to the smallest detail.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

'Pooptastrophe' no more: This Roomba will avoid dog poop instead of spreading it

Encountering solid pet waste is the ultimate nightmare scenario for robot vacuum cleaners. They can't avoid it or pick it up, let alone dispose of it. Sadly, the most likely outcome here is that a robot will further distribute the damage already done to your floor. What if a robot vacuum could avoid these messy surprises? Enter the new $849 iRobot Roomba j7 Plus.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

iRobot debuts a new Roomba that can avoid wires and pet poo

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. This week, robot vacuum giant iRobot announced the debut of the iRobot Roomba j7+ to replace its top-performing Roomba i7+ model. The company hopes to capitalize on its Genius smart platform to create an experience that lives up to users’ expectations of what a smart robot vacuum should be. You'll be able to purchase the Roomba j7+ beginning Sept. 12.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roomba#Dog Poop#Hasbro#Ai#Cnn#Irobot#Cnet Com#Cnn Wire
WebProNews

iRobot Guarantees Its Newest Roomba Will Detect Pet Poop & Avoid It

IRobot has announced its latest Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, and it has a major new improvement for pet owners. Roomba vacuum cleaners have increased in popularity and have a devoted fanbase. Nonetheless, as many pet owners can attest, the robot cleaners have not always done a good job of avoiding pet poop, instead smearing it across the floor.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

iRobot reveals new j7+ Roomba robot vacuum with object avoiding features

I have three robot vacuums that roam around my house roughly once a week, in theory, cleaning my home’s floors. There’s the Roomba i6+, the first robot vacuum from iRobot to feature a dock where it can dump its debris, the Roomba s9+, an upgraded, more powerful version of the i6+, and the awful Dyson 360 Heurist that spends most of its time driving into a wall.
ELECTRONICS
Boston Globe

If your dog makes a mess on the floor, iRobot’s new Roomba vacuum will stay clear

It’s the next frontier in artificial intelligence: a cleaning robot that knows not to mess with dog mess. The new Roomba J7+ from Bedford-based iRobot comes with what it calls P.O.O.P., the Pet Owner Official Promise. The company guarantees the robot’s AI software will recognize animal droppings and steer clear of them, rather than smear the mess all over the robot and your carpet. (Apparently, this is a problem.)
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

Roomba's New Design Update Should Help Pet Owners Avoid A "Pooptastrophe"

Few who read the Pooptastrophe review of 2016 can forget the fate of one homeowner as their autonomous Roomba proceeded to spray puppy poop about their entire home while they were sleeping. Now, Roomba has made what they’ve named a Pet Owner Official Promise (POOP) to eradicate such harrowing events, by updating their products’ software so that it can identify and avoid feces.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum recognizes and avoids everyday items and even dog waste

Leave your floors spotless and dust-free with the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Featuring Imprint Smart Mapping technology, it learns, maps, and adapts to your home. It even detects everyday items on the floor—such as cables, socks, and even pet waste to navigate around them. Additionally, the iRobot Roomba j7+ includes PrecisionVision Navigation and a new Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system to identify objects. It’ll then move around them, and should it detect an unknown object, it’ll send a photo of the obstacle the app. So you can tell it to avoid the area or clean around it, which it’ll remember for next time. Moreover, this robot vacuum can anticipate walls and furniture and better cleans around edges. Finally, using Smart Mapping, this gadget learns and records your floor plans, putting you in control of where you want cleaning.
ELECTRONICS
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Roomba's new model that can avoid pet poop

The other surfers are now competing for a chance to face her in the final. Billy V shares entertainment news including Hawaii "Five-0" actor Al Harrington who has been hospitalized. Jake Shimabukuro has a new collaborative album on the way. Howard's Business Report. Business Report: Bank deposits. Updated: 7 hours...
PETS
happi927.com

This poor dog. Roombas and tails don’t mix. Buyer beware. 🙁

Roombas and pets don’t necessarily mix. TikTok user Gabrielldennis recently posted about how she came home to find her Roomba vacuum destroyed. She checked out the footage from her dog cameras to see what happened, and found the vacuum got stuck between a cushion and one of the dogs, and latched on to the dog’s tail, causing the dog to jump up in confusion and attempt to run away, dragging it along the wooden floor. The dog then sprints up the stairs, smashing the robot against each step until it detaches from its tail and crashes down to the bottom of the stairs. Gabi shared the hilarious video online, and assured people that her dog was completely unharmed in the incident.
PETS
Fast Company

Move over, Alexa: A Roomba could soon be the brain behind your smart home

Colin Angle, the CEO and founder of iRobot, believes that tech giants have botched the smart home. Systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings all boast thousands of device integrations, but getting those disparate parts to work well in concert can be a tremendous pain. Instead of trying to connect with everything, Angle believes the way forward is to start over and think smaller.
ELECTRONICS
foxbaltimore.com

Plan to acclimate new dogs to your home

Brittany Roger with the Maryland SPCA joins us to talk about a "two-week shutdown" for newly adopted dogs. It's a plan you follow to slowly acclimate them to your home.
PETS
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, New Study Says

The use of face masks has been a factor of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mask to protect yourself from COVID or stop you from spreading it to others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy