Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Saturday, September 11, Patriot Day, to honor and pay our respects to the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The flag will be lowered to half-staff beginning tonight at midnight and return to full staff at midnight Saturday night.

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO