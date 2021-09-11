Medical Devices Market In Japan 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Baxter International Inc. And Becton, Dickinson And Co. | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Medical Devices Market in Japan by Product, Application, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for medical devices market in Japan between 2020 and 2024 is USD 6.65 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing aging population and the prevalence of age-related disorders are identified as major factors that will drive medical devices market growth. In addition, the continuous demand for advanced technologies is one of the key medical devices market trends in Japan that will gain traction over the forecast period. However, intense competition among domestic and foreign medical device manufacturers will challenge the growth of the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The medical devices market in Japan report is segmented by product (medical and diagnostic equipment, consumables and supplies, and implants), application (orthopedic, cardiovascular, oncology, dental, gynecology and urology, ophthalmology, dermatology, and others), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and ASCs). The orthopedic application segment was the largest market share contributing segment of this market in 2019. In terms of product, the medical and diagnostic equipment segment will account for 38% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

To Gain Access about more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Health Care Include: Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Device, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-devices-market-in-japan-2020-2024--evolving-opportunities-with-baxter-international-inc-and-becton-dickinson-and-co--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372547.html

SOURCE Technavio