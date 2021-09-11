CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Medical Devices Market In Japan 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Baxter International Inc. And Becton, Dickinson And Co. | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Medical Devices Market in Japan by Product, Application, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for medical devices market in Japan between 2020 and 2024 is USD 6.65 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The growing aging population and the prevalence of age-related disorders are identified as major factors that will drive medical devices market growth. In addition, the continuous demand for advanced technologies is one of the key medical devices market trends in Japan that will gain traction over the forecast period. However, intense competition among domestic and foreign medical device manufacturers will challenge the growth of the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The medical devices market in Japan report is segmented by product (medical and diagnostic equipment, consumables and supplies, and implants), application (orthopedic, cardiovascular, oncology, dental, gynecology and urology, ophthalmology, dermatology, and others), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and ASCs). The orthopedic application segment was the largest market share contributing segment of this market in 2019. In terms of product, the medical and diagnostic equipment segment will account for 38% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson, and Co.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • To Gain Access about more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Health Care Include: Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Device, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Customer landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-devices-market-in-japan-2020-2024--evolving-opportunities-with-baxter-international-inc-and-becton-dickinson-and-co--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372547.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2021-2025 | Rapid Adoption Of Beacon Technology To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart baggage handling solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 3.85 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Discover aerospace & defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

$ 11.35 Bn Growth In Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Online Content With High Internet Penetration To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The bare metal cloud market size is expected to increase by USD 11.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the opportunities and future growth potential of each segment. Download our Free Sample...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive wiring harness market is poised to grow by USD 23.18 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Best Productivity | Major Players Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Capsa Healthcare

The Automatic Pill Dispenser (APD) machine is a medical equipment that works for tablets and capsules of various sizes and is meant for home use. Through the use of visual and audible cues, it decreases medication mistakes by automating the dosing procedure for patients. By separating each medicine into a compartment and allowing the machine to count each dosage individually, APD eliminates the need to pre-sort drug. CAD software, optical sensors, an Arduino Mega Microcontroller, 3D printed parts, non-continuous and continuous servos, and a 5-inch LCD display interface are all used in the development of APD.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Baxter International Inc#Medical Devices#Market Trends#Dickinson And#Product Application#View Report Snapshot#Companies#General Electric Co#Hitachi Ltd#Key Offerings
TheStreet

Scanner Market Size To Witness Considerable Growth Due To Emergence Of 3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., And Artec Europe Sarl As Dominant Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D scanner market size is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The 3D scanner market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Benefits Of Articulated Robots To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global articulated robots market size is expected to increase by USD 6.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

Cloud Computing Market Research Analysis From Internet Services & Infrastructure Industry Suggest Growth Worth $ 287.03 Billion Post COVID-19 Pandemic|17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 287.03 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cloud computing market to register a decelerating CAGR of over 17%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Aviation Market From Aerospace And Defense Industry Witnesses Emergence Of Airbus SE, And AltexSoft Inc. As Dominant Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The commercial aviation crew management systems market in the aerospace & defense industry is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the commercial aviation crew management systems market will progress at a CAGR of 7.47%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Digital Pathology Market | Evolving Opportunities With 3DHISTECH Ltd. And Co-Diagnostics Inc. | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital pathology market is expected to grow by $ 617.60 mn during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.02%.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Smart Medical Devices Market Grow With CAGR 7.05%, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis, Size, Share, Research Report Analysis, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape

Coherent Market Insights has announced new analysis on Smart Medical Devices Market Status 2021-2027 which has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts and top vendors in the business. The report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years. The report also contains a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Augmented Analytics Market Size To Increase Over $ 17 Bn During 2020-2024 | New Opportunities In Application Software Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The augmented analytics market is poised to grow by USD 17.44 billion during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Discover application software industry growth potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Aromatic Solvents Market Size To Increase Over $ 950 Mn Between 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities In Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aromatic solvents market size is expected to increase by USD 954.97 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. The...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

$ 65 Mn Growth In Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Industrial Machinery Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas cutting machine market is poised to grow by USD 65.75 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy