Fact-checking the false but viral story about F-22 pilots resigning after a vaccination text from the secretary of defense
False claims went viral on Friday about Air Force pilots and the Pentagon’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the military. In a video monologue that has been viewed more than 1.1 million times on Twitter, a bodybuilder named Justin Y. O’Donnell claimed that “my dad just let me know” that the secretary of defense had sent a nighttime text message to all active members of the military demanding that they get a Covid-19 vaccination by 10 a.m. the next day or face a court martial.www.kboi.com
Comments / 0