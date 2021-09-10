CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact-checking the false but viral story about F-22 pilots resigning after a vaccination text from the secretary of defense

False claims went viral on Friday about Air Force pilots and the Pentagon’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the military. In a video monologue that has been viewed more than 1.1 million times on Twitter, a bodybuilder named Justin Y. O’Donnell claimed that “my dad just let me know” that the secretary of defense had sent a nighttime text message to all active members of the military demanding that they get a Covid-19 vaccination by 10 a.m. the next day or face a court martial.

Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Did the military threaten immediate court martial for vaccination refusal?

Instagram posts: Says the defense secretary texted all active military personnel saying they needed to get vaccinated by the following morning or “be court martialed.”. Here's why: A viral Instagram video claims that U.S. military personnel were ordered by text message to get vaccinated in less than a day or else face a court martial.
MILITARY
BBC

Covid: President Biden's comments on vaccines fact-checked

President Joe Biden has been making the case for requiring Americans to be vaccinated. In a televised speech, he said the unvaccinated were responsible for the rise in hospitalisations and made a series of claims about the US vaccine rollout. We've been checking them out. 'Before I took office, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
littlevillagemag.com

False news retweeted by Rep. Miller-Meeks earns AP fact check, tweet still not deleted

“Big, if true” is a years-old meme used on Twitter to parody journalists who retweet unverified news reports or bombshell rumors accompanied by a noncommittal phrase. The meme makes a joke out of dull, dumb, or understated headlines: “Macauley Culkin dined out in Los Angeles today.” Big, if true. “Alex Jones says the Pentagon is poisoning the water and turning all the frogs gay.” Big, if true. “People tell lies on the internet.” Big, if true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aiken Standard

Rep. Wilson tells Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign after 'indefensible' actions

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson during a heated hearing Monday told Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign in the wake of the American exodus from Afghanistan. “As a grateful father of an Afghanistan veteran, I especially see your actions as indefensible,” the South Carolina Republican said, as Blinken looked on. Wilson continued: “Your bizarre abandoning of Bagram Airfield led directly to 13 Marines murdered in Kabul. You should resign.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.“The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference Friday.McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims. He said the decision to strike a white Toyota Corolla sedan, after having tracked it for about eight...
MILITARY

