PACIFIC ENTERPRISE INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp - PEBN

By Business Wire
 8 days ago

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp (OTC: PEBN) to BayCom Corp (BCML) - Get BayCom Corp. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Pacific Enterprise will receive only 1.0292 shares of BayCom for each share of Pacific Enterprise that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-pebn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005565/en/

ROCHESTER, NY
BayCom Corp And Pacific Enterprise Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

BayCom Corp (BCML) - Get BayCom Corp. Report ("BayCom" or the "Company"), the holding company for United Business Bank, and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp ("PEB"), the holding company for Pacific Enterprise Bank, announced jointly today the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Merger Agreement") under which BayCom has agreed to acquire PEB in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $53.1 million or $17.78 per share, based on the BayCom common stock price closing price of $17.28 per share on September 3, 2021. The transaction will expand BayCom's presence in Southern California.
Enterprise Prices $1.0 Billion Principal Amount Of Senior Notes

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - Get Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Report ("Enterprise") today announced that its operating subsidiary, Enterprise Products Operating LLC ("EPO"), has priced a public offering of $1.0 billion principal amount of Senior Notes EEE due February 15, 2053. Enterprise expects to use the net proceeds of...
Attorney General Looking For Price Gouging

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that sharp spikes in natural gas prices last winter appear to violate Kansas law, and he is seeking outside legal help to investigate them. Schmidt’s office said it is looking to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural gas marketplace to help with the probe and any potential civil litigation aimed at enforcing the state’s anti-profiteering law.
The role of the CFO in enterprise cybersecurity

Cyberattacks on operational technology (OT) are increasing in complexity and severity. The modern cyber criminal is well-organized, well-financed and willing to wait for the right opportunity to strike. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) plays a crucial part in ensuring that the investment in cybersecurity matches not only the potential risks,...
American Enterprise Group names new national sales director

Aubrey Ryan has joined the company as the director of national sales – key accounts. Ryan will focus on driving sales growth and relationships within AEG’s distribution lines under the Great Western Insurance Co. and Medico brands. Before joining AEG, Ryan was the owner and founder of a Dallas-based national insurance agency with more than 1,000 independent and 75 captive agents. He has more than 23 years of experience developing distribution networks to help insurance entities achieve their sales goals. “We are excited to have Aubrey join the AEG team,” said Dennis Case, chief sales officer at American Enterprise Group. “With his wealth of experience and industry knowledge, we look forward to expanding and growing our AEG sales and distribution network, while continuing to help customers secure their financial futures.” Ryan resides in Sarasota, Fla., and will work remotely for the company.
Kansas attorney general expands investigation into natural gas price hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Attorney General Office said Monday it is expanding its investigation into that natural gas price spike back in February. The attorney general’s office said it has submitted a request for proposals to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural gas marketplace. The...
