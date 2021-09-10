CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 12, 2021

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) securities from September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Yalla is a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform that operates mainly in the Middle East and Northern Africa ("MENA") region.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research ("Swan Street") published a report (the "Swan Street Report") addressing Yalla, entitled "Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The 'Clubhouse of the Middle East' UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was." The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla's financial statements as "not credible." On this news, the Company's share price declined by $1.31 per share, or approximately 7.15%, from $18.32 per share to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

The next day, on May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, "Problems at Yalla Group," and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $1.05 per share, or approximately 6.17%, from $17.01 per share to close at $15.96 per share on May 20, 2021.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the market closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, "Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results," announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ("2Q21 Results"). The 2Q21 Results disclosed that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts' expectations. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $2.56 per share, or approximately 18.89%, from $13.55 per share to close at $10.99 per share on August 10, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its Chief Executive Officer made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005571/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

LONGEVERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Longeveron Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (LGVN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Longeveron's February 12, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") and/or Longeveron securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HNST SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Honest Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest " or the "Company") (HNST) from May 3, 2021 through September 15, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

YALA BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - YALA

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 12, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. ("Great Western" or the "Company") (GWB) - Get Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate") (FIBK) - Get First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Class A Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive .8425 shares of First Interstate stock for each Great Western share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $33.00 based upon First Interstate's September 16, 2021 closing price of $39.17. Upon completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company, while Great Western shareholders will only own 43% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ATIF Holdings Limited Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company"), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules").
STOCKS
TheStreet

FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Facebook, Inc. - FB

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB). On September 13, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company utilizes a social...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Dismissal Of David J. Weaver As CEO, President, And Director

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cleaning solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based cleaning products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that the Board of Directors made a unanimous decision to dismiss David J Weaver from his roles at the Company including CEO, Director and President. He will no longer have any role, directly or indirectlly, with the company. The dismissal was performed in accordance with the employment agreement between David J. Weaver and the Company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group A#Yalla Group Limited#Yala#Class Action Lawsuit#The U S District Court#The Company Rrb#Swan Street Research#Uae Tech Unicorn#The Swan Street Report#Company#The Bear Cave#Gotham City Research#Kirby Mcinerney Llp
TheStreet

TTEC Resolves Cyber Incident

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) - Get TTEC Holdings, Inc. Report, one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today resolved the cyber attack on its technology systems. TTEC became aware of the cyber incident on...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing Of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering

September 17, 2021 | Source: CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. ("CIIG II"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it closed its upsized initial public offering of 28,750,000 units at $10.00 per unit, including 3,750,000 units issued pursuant to an exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. While CIIG II may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in technology, media, telecommunications and sustainability ("TMTS") industries. CIIG II is led by Executive Chairman, Peter Cuneo, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Michael Minnick, and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Cuneo. CIIG II's independent directors include David Flowers, Kristen O'Hara, Chris Rogers and Kenneth West.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Business Software Provider AvidXchange Files for IPO

AvidXchange, which provides accounts payable automation software and payments solutions to middle-market businesses, on Friday filed for an initial public offering seeking to raise up to $100 million. The Charlotte, N.C., company, which filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, did not disclose any pricing terms. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheStreet

Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing Of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock Including Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) (the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,005,588 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, including the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of the Company's common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech And BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 Billion Private Placement To Introduce China Development Financial (2883.TW) And Chunghwa Telecom (2412.TW) As Strategic Investors

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PChome Online Inc. (8044.TW) today ( Sep. 17 th, 2021) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with China Development Financial ("CDF"), Chunghwa Telecom ("CHT") and the founders of 21st Century Digital Technology Co., Ltd ("21CD"). The strategic investors will jointly subscribe PChome's NT$1 billion private placement, representing 9,376,463 common shares of the company, or 7.35% of the enlarged share base. The private placement is priced at NT$106.65 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sutro Biopharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) - Get Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced that on September 15, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Sutro's Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) representing an aggregate of 150,000 shares of Sutro common stock and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 145,000 shares of Sutro common stock to 3 new employees. The grants were made as an inducement material to the employees' acceptance of employment with Sutro and were approved by the Compensation Committee of Sutro's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Parus Files Second Patent Lawsuit Against Apple For Infringement Of Its Proprietary Voice-Browsing And Device Control Technology

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc., a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, announced today that it has filed a second patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas against Apple, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Apple infringes on Parus' patents for voice-browsing and device control technology. The lawsuit is based on U.S. Patent No. 6,721,705 and U.S. Patent No. 8,185,402. Parus is seeking all available remedies, including damages against Apple for all of its infringing sales. The lawsuit asserts that the infringement has been "willful," and requests that Apple be ordered to pay treble damages and Parus' attorneys' fees, and be permanently enjoined from infringing the Parus Patents.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Midwest Building Supply Distributor Discloses Data Security Incident

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Enterprises, Inc. ("Famous") recently began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in a data security incident. Famous is a manufacturer and distributor of quality HVAC, plumbing, industrial and building products. On March 25, 2021, some of Famous' computer...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition To The Russell 2000® Index

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (IPSC) , an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced that it will be added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as a part of the 3Q21 Russell Indexes IPO additions, effective at US market open on September 20, 2021, according to the preliminary list of IPO additions to the Russell indexes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings Release Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 and host a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (EDT). Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #2695417 or a simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link. An accompanying slide presentation for those participating in the call or listening via web cast will be available on the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy