INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investors

By Business Wire
 8 days ago

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report. The investigation concerns whether Boston Beer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer announced that it was withdrawing its 2021 financial guidance issued on July 22, 2021 as a result of a decrease in demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company further disclosed that it expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs associated with the drop in demand during the remainder of fiscal year 2021. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $21.09 per share, or approximately 3.77%, from $559.40 per share to close at $538.31 per share on September 9, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Beer securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005570/en/

