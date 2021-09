MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus nearly crashed into a house near 27th and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 10, an MCTS spokesperson told FOX6 News. According to MCTS, the bus was headed south on 27th Street when a car turned directly in front of it around 6:30 p.m. The car hit the bus, which caused the bus to leave the road – coming to a stop on a nearby lawn after crossing the sidewalk.