WWE

OVW's Al Snow saved a boy from drowning in riptide

 7 days ago
Former WWE star Al Snow is a new friend to KSR since Matt Jones took over Ohio Valley Wrestling, so we are happy to share the story of Snow’s recent heroics at the beach. According to a new TMZ story, Snow was enjoying some time away at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida, when he saved a boy from being carried away by the riptide. Snow heard the boy crying out for help and sprung into action when he realized the lifeguard was too far away to get there in time.

