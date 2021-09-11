CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Iggy Pop's contribution to 'The Velvet Underground & Nico' tribute album

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIggy Pop has released a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s “European Son.”. The track was recorded in collaboration with guitarist Matt Sweeney — formerly of the Billy Corgan-led band Zwan — for an upcoming compilation paying tribute to The Velvets’ 1967 debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

