HARLOE tells the whole “Liquid Truth”
Growing up in Queens, New York within her Ukrainian and Romanian family, artist HARLOE’s home was filled with language and culture and it cultivated an irrepressible curiosity in her. Ever since childhood, she’s been involved in the music world. Today, she releases her new single, “Liquid Truth.” As someone who’s wrote songs and marquee cuts for artists like Charli XCX and Britney Spears and earned Grammy nomination, I think we should all take a listen to HARLOE’s powerful and sincere new track ahead of her upcoming EP.earmilk.com
Comments / 0