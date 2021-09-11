CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ahlin: Does North Dakota really want its own Stasi?

By Jane Ahlin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years I’ve heard fellow North Dakotans say many weird things; however, wishing our state was more like Texas isn’t one of them. Until now. As Texas gears up with its own version of Stasi—that vast East German network of ordinary citizens turned informants on other ordinary citizens during the Cold War—North Dakota’s Republican legislators are making clear they’re excited to do the same. And if Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, aren’t strong enough, we’ll see copy-cat Texas anti-abortion legislation in the upcoming special session.

