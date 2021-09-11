Ahlin: Does North Dakota really want its own Stasi?

In the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, the victorious Communist party decided to try out one of most ambitious population control programs ever attempted. The idea was simple, have the people police themselves. Reward all who were able to root out even the slightest waft of disloyalty toward the state and lock the culprits up. Of all of the social and economic experiments tried by the Communists this was far and away the most successful.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO