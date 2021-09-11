College cross country: Bison women place 3 in top 10 at SDSU Classic

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Allie Wahlund led a group of three top-10 finishers for the North Dakota State women's cross country team on Friday at the South Dakota State Classic. Wahlund placed fifth with a time of 18 minutes, 19.74 seconds in the 5K at Edgebrook Golf Course. Kaleesa Houston was seventh in 18:29.78 and Kelby Anderson finished ninth in 18:32.32. NDSU finished third in the team standings with 51 points. North Dakota was first at 39 and SDSU was second with 43.