Twisted Metal Revival Could Be In The Works

The latest generation of console platforms had a very interesting release. Typically the launches for console platforms are always hyped up. As a result, it’s sometimes difficult to find units available in stock for a little while. Demand is at an all-time high, and stock is difficult to keep up. However, things are much different this time around. Because of the worldwide pandemic, the launch of both consoles was challenging. We’re nearly a year into the console cycle for the latest-generation platforms, and still, consumers are having a tough time finding units for both the PlayStation 5 along the Xbox Series X/S.

