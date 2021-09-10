CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Twisted Metal Revival Could Be In The Works

By Dennis Patrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember Twisted Metal? This car combat game franchise was an iconic exclusive to the PlayStation line of consoles. After first appearing on the original PlayStation console, the IP continued to find its way onto Sony’s latest console platforms. That was until after the launch of the 2012 reboot for the PlayStation 3. So it’s been a long time for this IP to say on ice. But that might mean the Sony company is looking to bring this series back out into the forefront once again.

