Hello, we have a blueprint, to deploy a VM, which ask for a the futur password (encrypted:true) of the VM. After the VM is built the OS password is reset with the entered password, via extensibility which triggers a vRO flow. In the vRO flow, we retrieve the password through API calls to the deployment. However the password is encrypted, and we need to decrypt it to inject it as a string into the reset password script. How can we decrypt it ?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO