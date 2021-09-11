CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to protect newspaper industry headed to Gov. Newsom

By Jason Green
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO – Legislation that may help hold down the costs of newspaper delivery is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Authored by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, AB 1506 would exempt newspaper carriers from the requirements of AB 5, which would require carriers to be treated as employees rather than independent contractors. It gives the newspaper industry an additional three years to adjust to the financial impact of the pandemic and the ongoing transformation to digital news delivery. The bill was passed out of the Legislature on Friday.

Collectselltrade Don
7d ago

What newspapers are being sold? For real, like every other thing that people don’t use , telephone oh wait tax cell phones, just get with the internet new newspaper wake up get with the new age!

iAmerican
7d ago

Another reason to recall dictator Gavin and elect Larry Elder 👦🏾 🇺🇸

HopelessInCalifornia
7d ago

Special privileges for their left leaning "journalism" that ignores all the scandals that come out of his disfunctional office.

