County releases new COVID guidance for youth sports, extracurriculars

Yolo County on Thursday released additional guidance on sports and extracurricular activities for both public and private K-12 schools as well as youth-serving organizations. The supplemental guidance released by Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson aims to fill in the gaps in the state’s guidance for indoor activities at schools, using recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on testing, masks, vaccination, ventilation, isolation, off-the-field gatherings, spectators and more.