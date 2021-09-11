CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Post-9/11 grants built SE Texas' emergency radio system

By Meagan Ellsworth
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades ago, when planes flew into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Southeast Texas’ radio system was fragmented. The region at that time already had established an organization, called the Sabine-Neches Chiefs Association, that made it easier for emergency responders across the area to work together. In fact, Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission Criminal Justice and Homeland Security Director Steve Curran said it was more established than anything in New York City at the time.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, TX
Government
City
Galveston, TX
Beaumont, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Port Neches, TX
City
Hardin, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
State
Louisiana State
County
Jefferson County, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
City
Conroe, TX
Port Neches, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Radio#New York City#Emergency Management#Post 9 11#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Homeland Security#Ems
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy