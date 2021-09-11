Post-9/11 grants built SE Texas' emergency radio system
Two decades ago, when planes flew into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Southeast Texas’ radio system was fragmented. The region at that time already had established an organization, called the Sabine-Neches Chiefs Association, that made it easier for emergency responders across the area to work together. In fact, Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission Criminal Justice and Homeland Security Director Steve Curran said it was more established than anything in New York City at the time.www.beaumontenterprise.com
