Davis County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE CENTRAL DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. A new warning has been issued for the storm.

