CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WebEnertia Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. WebEnertia, a digital agency that empowers B2B brands with impactful web and brand experiences to drive change, was ranked on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. WebEnertia was founded...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

The Narodny Team Partners With Side To Create Alamere Real Estate, Merging Evolutionary Service With Revolutionary Tech

MARIN, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Alamere Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Alamere Real Estate, intent on creating an industry that works for today’s — and tomorrow’s — real estate clients, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

National OnDemand Acquires TK Telecom Construction

BURLINGTON, N.C. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. National OnDemand, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of TK Telecom Construction (TK), a company providing construction, MDU and drop bury services in the Southeast region. This marks National OnDemand’s fifteenth acquisition in the last four years and the company...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Technology Companies#Prweb#Webenertia Co#Ohanians#Webenertia Webenertia#Cisco Systems#Mcafee#Riverbed
MySanAntonio

How to Develop Viable Corporate Values That Will Inspire Employees

Well-written values make hiring easier, reduce employee turnover and engage people close in spirit to your business. However, the stereotyped approach to developing corporate values leads to people forgetting about them immediately after the interview, leaving only a couple of individuals in HR who know where the "Our Values" page is on the company website.
ECONOMY
Washington Business Journal

Behind our private companies List in 2021, the breakdowns, gainers and drops

The story of 2020 for private companies — how customer behavior during a pandemic changes businesses, for better or worse — is told through this collection of charts. As residential real estate boomed last year, so did the home mortgage sector, which is reflected in the top two revenue gainers on our List. Technology consulting was also in demand, thanks to the unprecedented shift to remote work. And, apparently, we all bought more wine … and more. Hospitality and travel, meanwhile, were hit particularly hard, given tourism’s sudden halt, while some commercial real estate companies saw revenue get knocked down as living rooms became the new office space, decreasing demand amid Covid-19 lockdowns. As for employee growth, the standout is clearly Peraton. That’s what happens when you spend $10.5 billion on acquisitions, in this case a key IT services division from Northrop Grumman Corp. for $3.4 billion and Perspecta Inc. for $7.1 billion.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

CPA Firm Issues SOC 2 - Type 2 Report at SecureDocs, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. SecureDocs, Inc., the company behind SecureDocs Virtual Data Room, ContractWorks Contract Management Software, and ReadySign Electronic Signature Software, today announced that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy, of a system. The audit was conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (http://www.darata.com).
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Already one of the region's fastest-growing companies, this insurance agency aims to expand its reach

Northeastern Insurance Agency moved into a new office a year ago and its founder says they could already use more space. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
Times Union

Charleston-based Floyd Lee Locums Named in the Top 1,000 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Floyd Lee Locums Ranks No. 925 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 522 Percent. Inc. magazine revealed that Floyd Lee Locums is No. 925 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company is the highest-ranking healthcare staffing agency on the list and in the top 5 of all those based in Charleston. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
BUSINESS
homehealthcarenews.com

‘We Can Be the Largest Provider in the Country’: Fastest-Growing Home Care Companies in the US

Elder Care Homecare, HomeWell Care Services, 24 Hour Home Care and Georgetown Home Care (GHC) are four of the fastest-growing aging-in-place providers in the nation. Revenue diversification, cross-continuum partnerships and niche service offerings have allowed each home care business to maintain strong growth over the past 18 months, even during a pandemic that has triggered staffing shortages, client-volume swings and regulatory confusion.
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

State's Fastest-Growing Company Manages COVID Ups and Downs

VERONA, Wis. (AP) — The recognition of being the fastest-growing company in Wisconsin will be fleeting for Randy Nagy. Gentueri, a company he founded in 2012, saw its sales in 2020 grow by an astounding 3,688% to $6.3 million as sales of swabs and testing kits for COVID-19 skyrocketed. But in 2021, company revenues, some of which are derived from the sale of evidence collection kits for law enforcement purposes, are expected to be flat before growing by a projected 50% in 2022 to around $9 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mercury News

Company Founded by Ukrainian Young Entrepreneur among the top 25 Fastest-Growing SaaS Startups Worldwide

Ruby Labs is a UK-based B2C Software Service company that is pioneering the wellness sector by creating high-quality subscription-based products. The company is founded by young Ukrainian entrepreneur Roman Taranov. Within the first 6 to 12 months after launching their first product, it exceeded 100K subscribers, quickly positioning them in the top 25 fastest-growing mobile SaaS startups worldwide.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Fastest Growing Green Startups of 2020

Social entrepreneurship creates a green industry, which helps to solve environmental problems through the development of innovative solutions. Some companies go green either to reduce environmental harm or to gain consumer support. From energy sharing and ride-sharing to commodities trading, there's no limit to the kinds of industries green startups...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy