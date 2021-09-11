WebEnertia Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021

The story of 2020 for private companies — how customer behavior during a pandemic changes businesses, for better or worse — is told through this collection of charts. As residential real estate boomed last year, so did the home mortgage sector, which is reflected in the top two revenue gainers on our List. Technology consulting was also in demand, thanks to the unprecedented shift to remote work. And, apparently, we all bought more wine … and more. Hospitality and travel, meanwhile, were hit particularly hard, given tourism’s sudden halt, while some commercial real estate companies saw revenue get knocked down as living rooms became the new office space, decreasing demand amid Covid-19 lockdowns. As for employee growth, the standout is clearly Peraton. That’s what happens when you spend $10.5 billion on acquisitions, in this case a key IT services division from Northrop Grumman Corp. for $3.4 billion and Perspecta Inc. for $7.1 billion.

