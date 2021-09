ATKINSON — On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Team Jack Foundation will be hosting its ninth annual radiothon, which is the foundation’s longest running event. In its inaugural year in 2013 in Team Jack’s hometown of Atkinson, the event raised $40,000. It now stretches statewide and has grown each year, raising more than $130,000 in 2020 for childhood brain cancer research.

