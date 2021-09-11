CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City Forecast 9-10-2021

By Ross Whitley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry weather for Friday, dry weather for the weekend? Yes and no, rain chances come back thanks to the Seabreeze and the wind more out of the east rather than the north. The east wind much like a south wind will bring moisture to the area. With dry air in the mid-levels, the Seabreeze will be just enough to get a shower or storm to work the area. Coastal areas will have the best chance of rain Sat and Sun with around 30%. Monday the rain chances will jump to 30% for everyone and the best chance at rain overall will return on Wed and Thur as tropical moisture will come back in.

