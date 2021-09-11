20 years later: Memorable moments from 2001 St. Francis football title run

Twenty years ago this season, St. Francis de Sales won its second state football playoff championship, beating Columbus Bishop Watterson, 28-14, in the Division II state final at Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Friday night, members of the Knights’ state championship team and their former coach, Dick Cromwell, gathered outside the Glass Bowl for a pregame tailgate reunion, and then were honored at halftime of St. Francis’ Three Rivers Athletic Conference game against Whitmer

It was the second state football crown for any Toledo team, and the second for Cromwell, whose 1984 St. Francis squad won a Division I state championship by beating North Canton Hoover, 17-14, with a late game-winning field goal.

In 2001, St. Francis (13-1) closed the regular season at 8-1, with the lone setback a Week-3 loss, 18-13, at Massillon Jackson.

From there, the Knights reeled off 11 straight wins to close the season, including five playoff victories. They topped Bedford (34-7) and Central Catholic (31-0), both at Waite's Mollenkopf Stadium, then beat Avon Lake (40-13) at Huron and Green (22-19) at Lorain to set up the title-game win over Watterson.

Led by senior tailback/defensive back Rodney Gamby, who rushed 316 times for a City League-record 2,409 yards and 31 touchdowns, ninth-ranked St. Francis outscored its foes 444-123 in the 14 games. Gamby was named Ohio's D-II offensive player of the year.

Other Knights that helped pave the way to a state championship included fellow first team All-Ohioans – offensive lineman Andrew Stanford and linebacker John Lonchyna, both juniors in 2001 – and first team all-district honoree Steve Fender, a junior defensive lineman. Senior Adam Links (LB) and juniors Brandon Schrader (DB) and Jim Laney (punter) earned second team all-district honors.

Here are five memorable moments from St. Francis de Sales' 2001 state championship season.

BIG REMATCH: Two weeks after St. Francis closed the regular season by clinching the City League championship with a tight 16-8 victory over Central Catholic at the Glass Bowl, the Knights were matched up again with the Irish in the second round of the playoffs.

This time, before a standing-room-only crowd of over 7,500 at Waite's jam-packed Mollenkopf Stadium, the rematch was no contest, and St. Francis blanked Central 31-0.

Gamby rushed 23 times for 221 yards and added an 85-yard kickoff-return touchdown in the victory.

KNOCKING OFF NO. 1: After easily beating Bedford and City League rival Central Catholic to open postseason play, St. Francis matched up against top-ranked Avon Lake and five-star linebacker recruit Mike DeAndrea (Ohio State) in a D-II regional final at Huron.

The Knights rolled to a 40-13 win in a game that ended with under a minute still left to play by game officials after several personal-foul penalties were called on the frustrated Shoremen.

After the game, when a reporter asked what did he find in the Avon Lake defense that enabled Gamby and the Knights to dominate the running game, Knights coach Dick Cromwell replied, “About two years ago we found Andrew Stanford.”

FOGGY FINISH: In the closing seconds of the state semifinal game against Green, in a heavy fog at Lorain's George Daniel Stadium, the opposing Bulldogs were in desperation mode trying to pass their way downfield for a tying field goal or a winning TD.

St. Francis junior safety Scott Gunn intercepted a pass to end that threat, and the Knights moved on to the third state final in school history.

STINGY KNIGHTS: In the state final in Massillon, St. Francis used its dominant ground game to near perfection, controlling the football well enough to own an eye-popping 34:19 to 13:41 advantage in possession time in a 28-14 win over Columbus Bishop Watterson. The Knights ran 73 plays to just 35 for the Eagles, and outgained them 332-246, including 266-184 on the ground.

THE COMEBACK: After being tied 7-7 at halftime, St. Francis trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter before tying the game again on Gamby's 5-yard TD run with 5:19 left in the third quarter.

That score capped a a 10-play, 80-yard Knights drive that included nine Gamby runs for 76 yards.

St. Francis would then get what proved to be a game-winning 1-yard TD plunge from junior fullback Marty Patrilla with 8:45 left in the fourth quarter, and added some insurance on quarterback Tom Donovan's 8-yard TD pass to tight end Lordan Lonchyna with 3:08 remaining. Donovan was 6-of-9 passing for 78 yards, and rushed seven times for 36 yards in the game.

Gamby carried a season-high 42 times for 209 yards, a workhorse effort Cromwell joked about following the game.

“He can't sue me for child abuse now,” Cromwell said of Gamby. “It's over. It's too late.”