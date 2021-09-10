CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bwompster n Friends

fargounderground.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe”re getting the boys back together for a Wednesday night full of fun. Dj Econ, Bwompster, Chalupa, and Hedawn will be joining us for a night of good times and good music. Hedawn aka Donovan Schmidt is the artist behind one of Minnesota’s most avant-garde and creatively inspired projects, Hedawn. An experienced DJ with roots in chopped-and-screwed hip-hop, Hedawn has taken the dark and lumbering tones made famous by the late DJ Screw to an extreme and impressive conclusion: an experimental, bass-heavy collage of sounds that resembles no other artist. Hedawn includes audio-visual elements, original production, and highly manipulated bass music to reflect the projects namesake, a sensory-buffet that would appeal to the modern “hedawnist.” Hedawn continues to push boundaries, striving to create an ever-more-immersive experience that plays with exchanges of energy between artist and community, performer and audience, the self and the other.

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

Southern Rock acts will headline casino festival

The Southern Fried Swamp Jam Festival is set for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. Sponsored by Galeana Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, the day-long event will feature six full-length, outdoor concerts with additional entertainment in the Zig Zag Lounge, as well as a truck and bike show, a large vendor section and a variety of food trucks.
MUSIC
Gamespot

Momolu and Friends

Sign In to follow. Follow Momolu and Friends, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Franklin News Post

Furry Friends

Australian cattle dog mixApato is a big boy who walks well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. He’s nervous about meeting new people for the first time, but will quickly warm up. He would prefer a home with older children and doesn’t seem to mind cats. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Derry News

Farm friendly

LONDONDERRY — It's always a friendly day on a local farm where there is an abundance of seasonal produce filling bins and crates in markets, berries and fruit to pick, and often a furry snout ready to pat. That's why as summer nears its end and fall is near, farms...
LONDONDERRY, NH
wrir.org

Kapt’n’ Kaos Kat (Music is our Friend!)

WORLD PREMIER! – RAIC – Fallen – Gestalt – 2021 – NEW. Hawkwind – Space is their Palestine – It is the Business of hte Future to be Dangerous – 1993. Mono – Requiem For Hell – Requiem For Hell 2016. King Crimson – Lark’s Toungues In Aspic Part 1...
MUSIC
fargounderground.com

The Troll Lounge Double Feature Friday

It’s movie night in the Troll Lounge! We’ll be showing two wacky, campy movies back-to-back with plenty of popcorn and great drink specials. We’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to next Wednesday’s Grindflicks’ presentation of ROAR at Riverhaven Events Center. This week’s features: First Spaceship on Venus (1960) and The Magic Sword (1962).
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Twerks & Dances On Stage In Pink Top With Cutouts & Mini Skirt — Watch

Miley Cyrus has stunned on stage at Summerfest 2021 while twerking in a studded pink halter top with thigh-high black boots. See the videos!. Miley Cyrus, 28, headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 17, and wowed the crowd as she performed some of the biggest hits from her 15-year career. The former Disney Channel star’s set included tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts along with covers of songs like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Midnight.” Miley also twerked in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a pink halter-style crop top and thigh-high, studded black boots. “FOOL MOON,” she captioned a series of snaps of her dancing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Screw
Wrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair ‘Confronted’ Homosexual WWE Star

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been heavily criticized after Dark Side of the Ring aired this week. He remained silent on Twitter about it, but enough happened that he knows something bad was said on that episode about the infamous chapter in WWE which was ‘Plane Ride From Hell’.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Chilling Indiana Story of A Ouija Board, Two Little Girls and A Spirit

A chilling tale that happened to me almost fifty years ago. When I was eight years old, my ten-year-old cousin got an Ouija board for Christmas. At the time, I thought the game looked boring. The colors on the box and on the game board were blah and nothing about it made me want to play it. But, in one of my childhood memories, the Ouija Board was anything but boring. It scared me to death.
INDIANA STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Hop right on this Island tradition

An experiment between beer-loving gardeners and Island brewers has grown over the years into a beloved annual tradition. At the center of the nearly 20-year-old ritual is Hopps Farm Road Pale Ale — a crisp and highly drinkable session ale that gets its smooth flavor from locally produced ‘Chinook’ hops grown by a number of passionate contributors.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Observer-Reporter

‘Rock ’n’ roll troubadour’

Having heard a request from an audience member, Brad Wagner makes an announcement. “This song is about a friend of mine,” he chimes in. He launches into the guitar riff for one of his originals, acoustic instead of his electric on the recorded version, singing about “My Friend Richard.”. Those...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Amy Winehouse’s iconic dresses to feature in major exhibition at London’s Design Museum

An exhibition dedicated to Amy Winehouse’s distinctive style is opening at London’s Design Museum 10 years after her death.Her style was beloved for its mix of short dresses with loud prints and 50s-inspired pencil skirts worn with polo shirts. She always completed the look with her towering bee-hive and winged eye-liner.Amy: Beyond The Stage will be an immersive tour featuring the singer’s personal fashion items on display for the first time. It opens on 26 November 2021. The collection includes Winehouse’s iconic outfits such as the yellow Preen dress and red Moschino bag that she wore to the 2007 Brits,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
davidsonian.com

Fashion Dreams: Building a Brand

YamileX perez figuereo ‘22 (she/her) Why did I start my business? It’s actually simple. I’ve always wanted to be in the fashion industry. At 16, I started exploring it through pageants and modeling. Though I still have love for modeling, I decided to instead investigate my interest in fashion designing. I realized, however, that fashion is an extremely hard industry to take on when one has little experience; so, after much research, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to grow the brand as retail and later incorporate my own designs into it. In order to make the shift, I’m currently working on honing my sewing skills so hopefully by next year I’ll be able to add handmade exclusive designs to my brand.
RETAIL
West Valley View

Woman honors best friend with Cookies N' Cocoa

Cierra Chamot lost her best friend, Heather Began, when an impaired driver crashed into her car in Phoenix in October 2019. “She was bubbly,” Chamot said. “She always had a bubbly personality. She lit up any room she walked into. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She was my adventure buddy. We would go on random camping trips around Arizona. She loved her family, friends and God. Those were her three priorities, along with her students.”
PHOENIX, AZ
lareviewofbooks.org

Exile on Man Street: On Tracey Thorn’s “My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend”

“THE PAST IS a foreign country; they do things differently there.” Those are the famous first words of L. P. Hartley’s 1953 novel The Go-Between, and the aphorism is well suited to describe Tracey Thorn’s new book, My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend. The story of Thorn’s friendship with Lindy Morrison, the drummer for the Australian indie-rock band The Go-Betweens, does indeed conjure up another time and place where things were done very differently — that is, the 1980s, an era when young people from obscure places with minor aspirations to pop stardom were able to throw their instruments into a van and make those dreams more or less a reality. But the book is also a reminder of the present, with Thorn using Morrison’s story to show the myriad ways that women continue to be underserved in the world of rock, despite being integral to it on every level.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy