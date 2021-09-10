Bwompster n Friends
We”re getting the boys back together for a Wednesday night full of fun. Dj Econ, Bwompster, Chalupa, and Hedawn will be joining us for a night of good times and good music. Hedawn aka Donovan Schmidt is the artist behind one of Minnesota’s most avant-garde and creatively inspired projects, Hedawn. An experienced DJ with roots in chopped-and-screwed hip-hop, Hedawn has taken the dark and lumbering tones made famous by the late DJ Screw to an extreme and impressive conclusion: an experimental, bass-heavy collage of sounds that resembles no other artist. Hedawn includes audio-visual elements, original production, and highly manipulated bass music to reflect the projects namesake, a sensory-buffet that would appeal to the modern “hedawnist.” Hedawn continues to push boundaries, striving to create an ever-more-immersive experience that plays with exchanges of energy between artist and community, performer and audience, the self and the other.fargounderground.com
