The 2021 NFL football season is upon us and the excitement is at a palpable level. On that week 1 slate is a matchup vs Mike Zimmer’s old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, that the Minnesota Vikings really need to win. Bringing the defense back up to competent pre-2020 levels is a big part of that victorious formula. Plenty of additions have been made but such improvement is easier said than done, especially without Anthony Barr, the team’s pre-snap leader on that side of the football.

