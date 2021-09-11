Hard Rock tops Horseshoe again in casino table games play
The competition between the Horseshoe Casino and the Hard Rock Casino for Northwest Indiana gaming market dominance is not letting up. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) shows the Hard Rock in August outpaced the Horseshoe in table game play for the second consecutive month, while the Horseshoe maintained its top statewide spot for total "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0