VCU won't withdraw unvaccinated students if they get tested weekly

By ERIC KOLENICH Richmond Times-Dispatch
Culpeper Star Exponent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Commonwealth University will allow unvaccinated students to remain on campus as long as they perform a COVID test each week, a university spokesperson said Thursday. Like other colleges, VCU told its students they are required to be vaccinated. But unlike other colleges in the state, VCU has not withdrawn noncompliant students. As of last week, there were 450 students on campus who did not have a vaccine or a religious or medical exemption, a school spokesperson said. Those students have holds on their accounts, which means they cannot add or drop classes, and they can’t register for classes next semester.

