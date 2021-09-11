CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: Raefski, Covello pace Kearny past Bayonne

By Nestor F. Sebastian
Junior Paige Raefski and freshman Olivia Covello each tallied two goals as Kearny overpowered Bayonne 6-1 in Kearny. Senior Gabriela Schivel had a goal and an assist for Kearny (1-0-1) while senior Abby Crispin added two assists. Junior Maci Covello contributed with a goal and senior Mariana Martins and junior Gianna Charney each had an assist. Sophomore Aracely Vasquez and junior Gabriela Matias had five saves each while sharing goalkeeping duties. Kearny recorded 28 shots on goal.

