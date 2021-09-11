Girls soccer: Raefski, Covello pace Kearny past Bayonne

Bryan Feliciano’s two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns helped Clifton pull away for a 34-22 win over Old Tappan on Friday to stay unbeaten on the new season. Feliciano matched teammate Jacob Maldonado with two rushing touchdowns. Each of Maldonado’s put Clifton in front, once in the second quarter, 15-8, and once in the third quarter, 21-16, before Feliciano’s pair helped extend that lead to 34-16 in the fourth.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO