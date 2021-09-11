This Google vet and Panasonic are using AI—and humans—to help busy moms

Hey, folks, did you miss me? One subscriber didn’t; he sent an email suggesting I not return because Lauren Goode was such a terrific replacement. Uh, thanks, Lauren. Yoky Matsuoka thought that working at home during Covid would be a blessing. For the past 15 years, the mother of four kids has been anything but stay-at-home. In 2007, as a professor at the University of Washington working on AI, robotics, and neuroscience, she received a MacArthur fellowship—the so-called genius award—and began a journey in corporate America that included cofounding Google X, becoming the first CTO of Nest, and heading the health initiative at Apple. In 2015, she was about to take on an executive post at Twitter when she was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. After treatments, she dove back into the fray, beginning a startup called Yo Labs.

