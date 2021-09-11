CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Anchorage School District expects to resume suspended school bus routes by mid-October

By Samantha Davenport
Anchorage Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Anchorage School District suspended some of its bus routes last month, the district is expecting to resume its normal schedule by mid-October. “Just based on the numbers of applicants who are currently in training to receive a commercial driver’s license ... by mid-October, (we) believe we’ll have enough drivers that we can suspend this program,” district Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth said in a joint meeting with the Anchorage Assembly on Friday.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry ‘is not enough’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29, when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother’s car, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the family demands Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Routes#Special Education#Traffic#The Anchorage Assembly#Covid#Reliant Transportation
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy